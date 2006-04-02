Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi buys Zentiva stake for 430M euros

2 April 2006

France-based Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest pharmaceutical group, has bought a stake of nearly 24.9% in the Czech group Zentiva, making it the biggest shareholder in the latter, for a consideration of 430.3 million euros ($523.9 million). An approximate19.6% holding was acquired from investment firm Warburg Pincus and 4.5% from the management and employees of Zentiva, plus a 0.7% stake from certain former managers of the Czech supplier of branded generic drug products.

Following the transaction, the two companies have agreed to review opportunities to further use Zentiva's skills and marketing presence in the Central and Eastern Europe region. The French firm will also look at ways to support the development of Zentiva's business into new markets by using its pharmaceutical expertise and its much broader European presence, and says that it sees "significant opportunities for value creation by working together on an 'arms-length' basis."

Also, Zentiva's senior management will continue to own around 5.9% of the company and have agreed not to sell those remaining shares for a period of two years, subject to certain exceptions.

