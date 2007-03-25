Sanofi CEO explains commitment to cheaper medicines for the poor

Sanofi-Aventis president Jean-Francois Dehecq said during the 2007 BioVision meeting in Lyon, France, that the company is improving access to medicines in southern hemisphere countries on a not-for-profit basis via a series of policies. "It was right to help southern hemisphere countries develop their own pharmaceutical industry," he said. But he warned that drugmakers in the northern hemisphere need more support to protect their intellectual property if they are to continue investing the huge amounts in research needed to make them viable.
Sanofi-Aventis' initiatives in developing countries include differential pricing policies where medicines are sold cheaply or at a substantial discount to poor people, development of vaccines and medicines in neglected diseases, manufactured locally if possible, and educational initiatives, Mr Dehecq explained.
The company is manufacturing a fixed-dose artesunate-amodiaquine developed for malaria by the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) that is patent-free and will be made available to governments of disease-endemic countries at cost. This amounts to prices of less than $1 per treatment for adults and $0.50 per child, he noted. The two-layer tablets, which will improve compliance, are being made at its plant in Casablanca, Morocco.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze