Sanofi CEO explains commitment to cheaper medicines for the poor

Sanofi-Aventis president Jean-Francois Dehecq said during the 2007 BioVision meeting in Lyon, France, that the company is improving access to medicines in southern hemisphere countries on a not-for-profit basis via a series of policies. "It was right to help southern hemisphere countries develop their own pharmaceutical industry," he said. But he warned that drugmakers in the northern hemisphere need more support to protect their intellectual property if they are to continue investing the huge amounts in research needed to make them viable.

Sanofi-Aventis' initiatives in developing countries include differential pricing policies where medicines are sold cheaply or at a substantial discount to poor people, development of vaccines and medicines in neglected diseases, manufactured locally if possible, and educational initiatives, Mr Dehecq explained.

The company is manufacturing a fixed-dose artesunate-amodiaquine developed for malaria by the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) that is patent-free and will be made available to governments of disease-endemic countries at cost. This amounts to prices of less than $1 per treatment for adults and $0.50 per child, he noted. The two-layer tablets, which will improve compliance, are being made at its plant in Casablanca, Morocco.