Sanofi Cuts Amoxicillin Price 14% In Generics War

France's generic drug sector has been shaken yet again as research-based pharmaceutical company Sanofi has announced a 14% cut in the price of its own copy of Clamoxyl (amoxicillin), the leading antibiotic on the national market. The move marks another discovery by French drugmakers of what observers are calling "the logic of discounting."

The recent decision by SmithKline Beecham to align its amoxicillin price with that of the least costly copies started a shift among the amoxicillin-based products as prices started to tumble (Marketletter October 14). Sanofi is the latest, and has cut the price of one of its forms, Amophar, to 19.90 French francs ($3.82) per 12 x 500mg gels. This presentation is currently said to be the most prescribed for the treatment of non-recurring forms of bronchitis.

A Sanofi spokesman said Amophar has now become one of the cheapest drug specialties in a highly price-sensitive market. The source of this price sensitivity was a circular from the health fund organization, the CNAM, which recommended doctors to prescribe the cheapest amoxicillins, notably those of the Sanofi generics subsidiary Dakota Pharm.