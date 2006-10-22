Sanofi denies making $3B bid for ImClone

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has denied it has any interest in acquiring US biotechnology firm ImClone. However, US media sources are speculating that this is because of the latter's opposition to the move, a suggestion to which the French firm declined to comment.
ImClone originally went on sale last January but its banking advisers said no satisfactory offer had emerged but, in August, the firm said it would remain independent. Since then it has rejected a recent $3.0 billion offer, suspected to have been from Sanofi-Aventis (Marketletter Ocotober 16). ImClone's president, David Kies, left the company a few days ago and key investor Carl Icahn has called for most of the board to be sacked.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze