Sanofi denies making $3B bid for ImClone

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis has denied it has any interest in acquiring US biotechnology firm ImClone. However, US media sources are speculating that this is because of the latter's opposition to the move, a suggestion to which the French firm declined to comment.

ImClone originally went on sale last January but its banking advisers said no satisfactory offer had emerged but, in August, the firm said it would remain independent. Since then it has rejected a recent $3.0 billion offer, suspected to have been from Sanofi-Aventis (Marketletter Ocotober 16). ImClone's president, David Kies, left the company a few days ago and key investor Carl Icahn has called for most of the board to be sacked.