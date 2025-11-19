SANOFI DIAGNOSTICS PASTEUR SETS TARGET

Sanofi Diagnostics Pasteur has set itself the target of achieving 10% of the world diagnostics market by 1998. The company said that this corresponds to a cumulative figure of around 180 million tests over five years, and should generate sales of around 2 billion French francs ($337.1 million).
SDP says that its development of Access, a new immunodiagnostic system, should help the company achieve its goal and contribute towards perfecting the diagnosis of the current major diseases whilst improving the working conditions of the biologist.
Access enables up to 24 different parameters to be tested, such as hepatitis, toxoplasmosis, rubella and AIDS. And, says SDP, unlike the analysers currently on the market, Access can carry out groups of different tests in series for each patient. Success with Access will enable SDP to broaden its activities, says the company.
