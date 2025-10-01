Sanofi Earnings Show Sharp Increase

French drugmaker Sanofi, which earlier this month posted 1995 sales figures up a marginal 0.6% at 23 billion French francs ($4.6 billion; Marketletter February 19), has now said that provisional net profits for last year are expected to reach 1.58 billion francs (315.3 million), a rise of 18.6%.
Including R&D expenditure, which rose 18% over the previous year, consolidated operating margins amounted to 3.4 billion francs, up by 20.8% on 1994. The consolidated accounts for 1995 will be submitted to Sanofi's board on March 19.
