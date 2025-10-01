Sanofi Expects Sales Rise In Brazil

French pharmaceutical and beauty products company Sanofi expects to see sales increase 20% in Brazil, reports South American Business News. Brazilian turnover for the company in 1995 amounted to $200 million.

Pharmaceutical sales are expected to reach $180 million, rising 30%, according to estimates by Sanofi Winthrop Farmaceutica, a Brazilian sunsidiary. The unit runs a pharmaceutical plant at Rio de Janeiro producing 100 million units annually, part of which is exported worldwide.

In the perfumes and cosmetics sector, Sanofi meets domestic market demand and exports to other Latin American countries from Brazil. In diagnostics, Sanofi has a 4% share of the domestic market.