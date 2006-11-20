Saturday 8 November 2025

Sanofi, Innogenetics and Inserm in AD R&D deal

20 November 2006

Belgium's Innogenetics, French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and the Inserm Transfert subsidiary of the French National Institute for Health and Medical Research, say they have entered into a research deal that will focus on Alzheimer's disease. The agreement, which will run for an initial two-year period, extends the 2002 accord between Innogenetics and Inserm-Lille that covered the development of new diagnostic tools for AD.

The new research project will allow the study of specific forms of the amyloid beta protein, which has a crucial role in the development of the disease. The information and targets identified using Innogenetics technology will be used by Sanofi-Aventis to evaluate different therapeutic products in a passive immunization program.

Under the terms of the accord, Sanofi-Aventis has the option to obtain an exclusive worldwide license to results arising from the research, in the field of therapeutics. If the firm exercises this option Inserm and Innogenetics, which has an exclusive license to use any findings from the project in the disease diagnostics market, will be entitled to milestone payments and royalties on the sale of any commercialized products. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

