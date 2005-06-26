Sanofi loses 1st round in Lovenox patent battle

The US District Court for the Central District of California has granted the Motion for Summary Judgment for inequitable conduct filed by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in Sanofi-Aventis' suit against Amphastar and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA for infringement of US patent 5,389,618 by their proposed generic versions of the anti-thrombosis drug Lovenox (enoxaparin).
Sanofi-Aventis says it intends to appeal this ruling to the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit if the District Court formally enters the ruling as a final judgment, and will vigorously defend its intellectual property rights covering Lovenox.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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