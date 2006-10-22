Sanofi on course to ship 50 million doses of Fluzone for US market

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of France's Sanofi-Aventis, says that it is on track to deliver 50 million doses of its influenza vaccine, Fluzone, for the US market by the end of November. The firm added that it is shipping each batch of the product as soon as it completes final testing, and anticipates releasing the bulk of the supply to health care providers in the next month.
The company also said that it is doubling capacity at its Swiftwater production facility in Pennsylvania in the USA to keep pace with changing demands of the nation's vaccination requirements.
