Sanofi Pasteur makes first Fluzone shipments to USA

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, has begun shipping its influenza vaccine Fluzone to the USA for the 2006-2007 season. The shipment represents the first of approximately 50 million doses planned for production this year. As in past years, the company says it will employ a split-delivery process so that all customers will receive at least a partial delivery of their orders by the end of September.
