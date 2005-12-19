Sanofi Pasteur MSD to submit MAA to EMEA for Gardasil

Sanofi Pasteur MSD, the vaccine unit of French drug major Sanofi Aventis, has submitted a Marketing Authorization Application for Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus types 6, 11, 16 and 18, recombinant vaccine) to the European Medicines Agency. The agent, co-developed with US drug major Merck & Co, is designed to protect against the four types of HPV which are the most common ones responsible for cervical cancer, precancerous cervical lesions and external genital lesions. In Europe, the vaccine will be marketed by the French firm while Merck has submitted a Biologics License Application for the agent to the US Food and Drug Administration on December 1, 2005. Merck also plans to file for its approval in Australia, as well as other countries, either in December or early 2006.
