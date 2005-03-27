Sanofi Pasteur's Adacel gets FDA panel backing

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi-Aventis, has received a recommendation for the approval of Adacel (tetanus toxoid and reduced diptheria toxoid and acellular pertussis vaccine adsorbed) for protection against tetanus, diptheria and pertussis in adolescents and adults aged 11-64 years of age, from the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee of the US Food and Drug Administration. This would make Adacel the only approved booster against pertussis across such a wide age range. More than two thirds of pertussis cases occur in adolescents and most go unreported.