Sanofi Pasteur ships H5N1 to NIAID

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines unit of French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis, says it has completed production and delivered more than 8,000 investigational doses of a vaccine to protect against the H5N1 influenza strain, also known as avian flu, to the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
According to the World Health Organization, 55 cases with 42 laboratory-confirmed deaths from the H5N1 virus occurred between January 28, 2004, and February 2, 2005, the company noted. Public health experts fear a pandemic outbreak of the virus, which could potentially lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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