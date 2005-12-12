Sanofi Pasteur to complete flu vaccine shipments early

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of the French Sanofi-Aventis group, has said it will supply 62 million doses of its Fluzone influenza vaccine to the US market for the 2005-2006 season - 12 million more doses than the company originally planned to provide. The firm shipped more than 58 million doses to customers by the end of November, six weeks ahead of the original schedule. The remaining 3.5 million doses will be delivered in January to the late season stockpile established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Protection.
Sanofi Pasteur began shipping the vaccine to the USA in early August, which was far in advance of other manufacturers, and the company is supplying more doses to more providers than ever before, it says. All of its confirmed orders were delivered in full this season without reduction.
During the current immunization season, the company estimates it supplied more than 90% of the US public sector influenza vaccine market's needs, which is significantly more than it has supplied in prior years.
