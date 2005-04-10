Sanofi Pasteur wins $97M US contract to accelerate cell-culture flu vaccine development

In the wake of the influenza vaccine shortages created in the USA - and elsewhere - by the suspension of Chiron Corp's manufacturing facilities in the UK last year (Marketletters passim), Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines business of French pharmaceutical group Sanofi-Aventis, has been awarded a $97.0 million contract by the US Department of Health and Human Services to speed the production for new cell-culture influenza vaccines for the country. The deal also covers the design of a USA-based cell-culture vaccine manufacturing unit.
The five-year agreement, the majority of which will be completed in three years, is part of the US government's effort to increase influenza vaccine manufacturing capacity in the event of a pandemic or other influenza health emergency and is Sanofi Pasteur's seventh global initiative to help protect the public from a pandemic's serious health impact, the company notes.
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Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
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