Sanofi Pastur's RotaTeq granted postitive opinion by CHMP

French vaccine specialist Sanofi Pasteur MSD says that RotaTeq (rotavirus live oral vaccine) has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, recommending that the European Commission grants it marketing authorization. The CHMP noted that vaccination with this ready-to-use, fully-liquid vaccine protected against rotavirus serotypes G1P1[8], G3P1[4], G4P1[8] and G9P1[8] and, based on its recommendation, the EC may approved it from early June onwards.
