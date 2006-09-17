Sanofi's Lovenox: less bleeds than heparin

Leading French drugmaker Sanofi-Aventis says that the September 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine has results from the international STEEPLE trial, which show that a single intravenous bolus of its antithrombotic agent Lovenox (enoxaparin) at 0.5mg/kg is associated with significantly less bleeding, and both studied doses were associated with more predictable anticoagulation levels and had similar efficacy to the current standard, unfractionated heparin, in patients undergoing elective percutaneous coronary intervention or coronary angioplasty.

PCI is a treatment procedure that unblocks coronary arteries that have narrowed due to atherosclerosis or atherothrombosis, without performing surgery. It refers to the group of percutaneous techniques that are capable of relieving coronary narrowing and keep the coronary artery open.

In the STEEPLE trial, enoxaparin was associated with reduced bleeding. The incidence of major and minor bleeding was 31% lower in the enoxaparin 0.5mg/kg group (5.9% versus 8.5%, p=0.01), which was statistically-significant for superiority, while 0.75mg/kg enoxaparin was non-inferior to UFH (6.5% vs 8.5%, p=0.051). Major bleeding was also reduced 57% in both enoxaparin groups vs UFH.