Sanofi's Mid-term Pipeline "One Of The Most Promising

French health and beauty company Sanofi could achieve a total net profit contribution of around 1 billion French francs ($200.2 million) in the year 2000 from key products such as irbesartan, Skelid (tiludronate), and Plavix (clopidogrel), say analysts Mark Tracey and Paul Krikler at Goldman Sachs who, in a new report on the firm, reiterate their view that Sanofi has one of the most promising mid-term research pipelines in the industry.

The analysts anticipate that next year should bring significant news for Sanofi regarding its research products, and expect to see the firm's share price rise as Phase II data becomes available.

The key products that look set to contribute 1 billion francs in net profits by 2000 are in the late stages of development and are due to be launched from 1997 onwards. They are: the angiotensin II receptor antagonist irbesartan for the treatment of hypertension and congestive heart failure; Plavix, a platelet antiaggregant for treating thrombotic events in stroke, acute myocardial infarction and peripheral vascular disease; Skelid, a bisphosphonate for use in the treatment of Paget's disease and osteoporosis; pentasaccharide, an antithrombotic; and SR57746, a small-molecule nerve growth factor-like compound for treating Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.