Sanofi's Taxotere gets priority review for advanced gastric cancer

Sanofi-Aventis says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted a six-month priority review for the supplemental New Drug Application on its Taxotere (docetaxel) injection concentrate, in combination with a current standard treatment (cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil) for advanced gastric cancer.

The supplemental application is based on data from a Phase III international study, TAX 325, involving 457 patients with advanced gastric cancer. Patients treated with a Taxotere-based chemotherapy regimen (Taxotere, cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil) had a significantly improved overall survival compared to those who received a standard treatment of cisplatin and 5-fluorouracil (9.2 months versus 8.6 months median survival) with a relative risk reduction in mortality of 23% (log rank p=0.0201) and a two-year survival of 18% vs 9% in favor of the Taxotere arm. In Europe, this supplemental application is already under examination by the European Medicines Agency on the basis of the TAX 325 study results, the company notes.