Sanofi says US Plavix trial is rescheduled

French pharmaceutical leader Sanofi-Aventis has announced that, at the request of the company, Canada's Apotex and its respective affiliates, the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has approved an extension of the date for submission by the parties of the pre-trial order in its Plavix (clopidogrel) patent-infringement litigation with Apotex and India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories. The new date is May 13, while the submission date had previously been scheduled for April 8.

The French company recently won a similar patent battle in Canada against Apotex, which had applied for marketing authorization for Plavix, the patent for which, Sanofi-Aventis claims, does not lapse until 2011 (Marketletter March 28).