Sanofi Sells Three Manufacturing Plants

French drugmaker Sanofi has announced the sale of three of its seven plants a year after acquiring control of the Kodak group's Winthrop pharmaceutical business. The manufacturing units are all outside France, and make active ingredients for drug products.

The three units employ around 800 people and reported sales of 700 million French francs ($138.7 million) last year. Sanofi says the impact of the sale on profits will be positive, but of little significance. The plants are at Dudley in the UK (which has been taken over by an investment banking group), in Spain and in Italy.

The Spanish Moehs subsidiary has been acquired by an American group, and Laporte of the UK is negotiating to buy the Italian plant, Midy SpA. This now leaves Sanofi with four manufacturing plants producing active ingredients - three in France and that of Chinoin (in which it has a controlling interest) in Hungary.