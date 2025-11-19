Sanofi Signs Strategic Alliance With Argentina's Gramon

Sanofi Winthrop, the Argentine pharmaceutical business of France's Sanofi, has announced a strategic alliance with the Argentine drugmaker Gramon, in order to strengthen its presence in that market. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly market each others product range and unite their human resources without modifying their capital structure.

The alliance will result in a company with turnover of around $80 million, a place among the leaders in the Argentine pharmaceutical industry, a 2% market share and a commercial network of 150 medical representatives, according to Sanofi.

The product portfolio of the two companies is said to be perfectly complementary, covering central nervous system, cardiovascular, thrombosis and hemostatis drugs, systemic hormone preparations and family medicines. Gramon has 60 years experience in the Argentine market, a direct presence in all its distribution channels and a product portfolio well-known in the medical profession as well as strong development potential. Added synergies of the alliance are described as critical mass and excellent conditions for launching new products in Argentina.