Sanofi-Synthelabo Merger Strong In Cardio, CNS

The proposed merger between Sanofi and Synthelabo (see page 3 andMarketletter December 7) would create a new entity with a strong focus on cardiology (especially thrombosis) and central nervous system R&D, as well as oncology and internal medicine.

The two pipelines are complementary, have few areas of overlap and comprise a total of 32 compounds in clinical development. The proposed group's R&D spend would be around $1 billion a year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who add that this still leaves it some way down the rankings of the industry but may allow for a speedier development of new products, once the pipeline has been prioritized. On a simplistic level, they note, the deal can be described as Synthelabo's cashflow funding Sanofi's promising drug pipeline.

Sanofi's growing cardiovascular franchise, headed by Avapro (irbesartan) for hypertension and Plavix (clopidogrel) for thrombosis and also featuring the low-molecular weight heparin product Fraxiparin (nadroparin) and antithrombotic Ticlid (ticlopidine), will be complemented by Synthelabo's calcium channel blocker Tildiem (diltiazem).