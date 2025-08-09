Saturday 9 August 2025

Sanofi-Synthelabo Merger Strong In Cardio, CNS

10 December 1998

The proposed merger between Sanofi and Synthelabo (see page 3 andMarketletter December 7) would create a new entity with a strong focus on cardiology (especially thrombosis) and central nervous system R&D, as well as oncology and internal medicine.

The two pipelines are complementary, have few areas of overlap and comprise a total of 32 compounds in clinical development. The proposed group's R&D spend would be around $1 billion a year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs, who add that this still leaves it some way down the rankings of the industry but may allow for a speedier development of new products, once the pipeline has been prioritized. On a simplistic level, they note, the deal can be described as Synthelabo's cashflow funding Sanofi's promising drug pipeline.

Sanofi's growing cardiovascular franchise, headed by Avapro (irbesartan) for hypertension and Plavix (clopidogrel) for thrombosis and also featuring the low-molecular weight heparin product Fraxiparin (nadroparin) and antithrombotic Ticlid (ticlopidine), will be complemented by Synthelabo's calcium channel blocker Tildiem (diltiazem).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
Biotechnology
Iovance Bio updates on Amtagvi
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
Shareholders strongly echo Gilead’s successful quarter claims
8 August 2025
Generics
India’s pharma surge through generic drug boom
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
AbbVie’s upadacitinib holds potential to cement dominant place in alopecia areata
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
T-cell engagers poised to reshape cancer immunotherapy market
8 August 2025
Biotechnology
GSK wins $370 million in settlement with BioNTech
8 August 2025
Pharmaceutical
Boehringer’s CT-155 meets primary endpoint in schizophrenia
8 August 2025

Company Spotlight

Nanoscope Therapeutics
A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze