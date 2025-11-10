Sanofi Takes Cancer Drug Into Phase III

With the acquisition of Sterling Winthrop, Sanofi (see also pages 23-24) gained access to a portfolio of cancer products which were outside its usual sphere of experience. Now, one of these drugs, tirapazamine, has entered Phase III testing in its first indication, non-small cell lung cancer.
Tirapazamine, which has a candidate trade name of Tirazone, is a novel cytotoxic which is only active in hypoxic tissue. As a result, Sanofi believes that its toxicity will be far lower than other chemotherapeutic agents as its cytotoxic effects should be limited to tumor sites. Tirapazamine has already been tested in several Phase IIb studies, including in combination with radiotherapy for melanoma and lung cancer and in combination with platinum drugs for lung and bladder cancer and melanoma. Earlier this year, new data became available which indicated that tirapazamine may have particularly high activity against the difficult-to-treat NSCLC.
The Phase III trial, which will be known as CATAPULT (Cisplatin And Tirazone Against Previously-Untreated Lung Tumors) is a multicenter, two-arm, randomized study which will compare the efficacy of cisplatin alone versus cisplatin plus tirapazamine in the treatment of patients with advanced (Stage IIIb and IV) NSCLC.
