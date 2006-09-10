Sanofi to resubmit dronaderone to US FDA

France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, has received a non-approvable letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for dronaderone, its drug candidate for atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter.
The FDA's decision is due to the fact few cardiovascular hospitalizations or deaths have been observed in the ongoing ATHENA study, and the steering committee behind the evaluation recommended that the patient population be increased from 3,700 to 4,300. In a note to investors, Lehman Brothers predicts that this will delay the end of the trial until early 2008 with earliest possible launch of the drug in 2009. Analysts at the firm noted that the resubmission was not necesarrily a bad sign though they lowered their launch probability from 85% to 70%.
