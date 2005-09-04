Sanofi ups guidance as 2nd-qtr EPS rises 24.7%

France's Sanofi-Aventis, the world's third-largest drugmaker, has reported a 26.0% rise in second-quarter 2005 net income to 1.55 billion euros ($1.89 billion), with earnings per share leaping 24.7% to 1.16 euros. Gross profit was up 9.6% on the like, year-earlier period, at 5.27 billion euros, while operating income increased 22.1% to 2.23 billion euros. The company has previously reported a 10.1% rise in second-quarter sales to 6.69 billion euros and details of individual products' performances (Marketletter July 25).

Given the positive results, Sanofi-Aventis has raised its adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2005 to at least 20% growth, barring major adverse events.

Analysts at Lehman Brothers say that the key feature of the results was effectively no increase in costs against an underlying rise in sales, noting that the news flow on the firm's R&D pipeline has been mixed. As a result, they maintain their longer-term cautious stance on the firm into 2006, given the risk surrounding the US Plavix (clopidogrel) patent and uncertainty about the regulatory approvals of Acomplia (rimonabant), dronedarone and Exubera (insulin recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid; Marketletters passim). A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is due to review Exubera on September 8.