Sanofi USA Expands

French drugmaker Sanofi will spend $23 million expanding its US Sanofi Winthrop drug research operation in Pennsylvania. The work is expected to be finished by September. Last year, Sanofi bought Sterling Winthrop from Kodak for $1.67 billion, and it will now move more than 400 workers from the SW plant to the nearby Sanofi facility.
