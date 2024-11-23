Sanofi of France has declined to comment on rumors in the Frenchcorporate weekly tip sheet Lettre de L'Expansion, which said it would soon announce an alliance with US drugmaker Warner-Lambert's Parke-Davis division.
The French group already has product development and marketing agreements with Parke-Davis, and there is also a long-standing co-marketing agreement for W-L's ACE inhibitor Accupril (quinapril).
Sanofi did note that, in light of the statement made in December by the Elf Aquitaine board of directors (ie that Elf was willing to see its majority stake in Sanofi decline to a minority via some form of alliance; Marketletters passim), it is studying many cases which are themselves the source of rumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Sanofi:Warner Lambert Link: No Comment
Sanofi of France has declined to comment on rumors in the Frenchcorporate weekly tip sheet Lettre de L'Expansion, which said it would soon announce an alliance with US drugmaker Warner-Lambert's Parke-Davis division.
The French group already has product development and marketing agreements with Parke-Davis, and there is also a long-standing co-marketing agreement for W-L's ACE inhibitor Accupril (quinapril).
Sanofi did note that, in light of the statement made in December by the Elf Aquitaine board of directors (ie that Elf was willing to see its majority stake in Sanofi decline to a minority via some form of alliance; Marketletters passim), it is studying many cases which are themselves the source of rumors.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze