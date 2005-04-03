Santarus EPS drop of $3.30 in 2004

San-Diego, USA-based Santarus has reported a net loss for 2004 of $82.6 million, or $3.30 per share, versus a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $25.5 million, or $13.71 for 2003. Revenues were $1.3 million, while license fees and royalties totaled $5.1 million vs $1.0 million. Product sales totaled $634,000 for the year.
Full-year R&D costs were $23.2 million vs $13.2, primarily due to the hiring of additional personnel, costs related to the commercial manufacturing of Zegerid (omeprazole) powder for oral suspension and development of a chewable tablet formulation of this product. Given the drug's recent commercial launch and Santarus' limited history of product sales, the company has not provided financial guidance for 2005.
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