Santarus gains on positive Zegerid trial data

Shares of San Diego, California, USA-based Santarus jumped 15% to close at $3.83 on June 14, as investors welcomed new clinical trial results which demonstrated that the firm's immediate-release Zegerid (omeprazole) powder for oral suspension 40mg significantly reduced gastric acidity throughout the night compared to Altana Pharma's Protonix (pantoprazole) delayed-release.
In this open-label, cross-over study, 36 patients with night-time symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease were randomized to receive repeated evening doses of either Zegerid or Protonix for one week, followed by twice-daily dosing for one day. After a washout period, subjects were treated with the alternative drug, following the same schedule.
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