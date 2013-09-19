Santarus submits NDA for new Zegerid tablet

US drugmaker Santarus has submitted a New Drug Application to the Food and Drug Administration for a new tablet formulation to add to its Zegerid (omeprazole/sodium bicarbonate) family of branded prescription drugs. The new formulation is an immediate-release tablet that combines omeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor, with a mix of buffers. The company's objective is to have the new product commercially available in the USA in the fourth quarter of 2009.
The NDA was submitted under section 505(b)(2) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. If the NDA is accepted for filing by the FDA, Santarus will provide notice to the NDA holder for Prilosec (delayed-release omeprazole capsules) and related patent holders that the new tablet formulation does not infringe the patents listed in the Orange Book for Prilosec or that those patents are invalid.
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