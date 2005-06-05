Santarus submits NDA to US FDA for chewable Zegerid

San Diego, USA-headquartered Santarus has submitted a New Drug Application for Zegerid (omeprazole) chewable tablets 40mg and 20mg to the US Food and Drug Administration. The firm is seeking marketing approval for the drug as the first immediate-release proton pump inhibitor in a chewable tablet formulation for the treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease, erosive esophagitis, duodenal ulcers and gastric ulcers. The firm expects the agency to take action on its application by March 2006.
