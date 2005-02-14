Santarus: Zegerid tablets trials a success

Santarus, a USA-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on therapies for gastrointestinal disorders, says that it has successfully completed clinical trials evaluating Zegerid (omeprazole) chewable tablets 20mg and 40mg.

The Zegerid product line is a family of immediate-release formulations of the proton pump inhibitor omeprazole, taken for the treatment of heartburn and other symptoms associated with gastroesophageal reflux disease, therapy and continued healing of erosive esophagitis and treatment of duodenal ulcers.