Santhera and Takeda to collaborate on Idebenone

Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG of Switzerland and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical have entered a development and commercialization accord on Idebenone (SNT-MC17), a small-molecule drug for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia.

Under the terms of the deal, Santhera will conduct all clinical development for regulatory approval in Europe and the USA, where the agent has Orphan drug status, while Takeda will offer support and obtain an exclusive license to market the agent in Europe and Switzerland. Santhera will in return receive an upfront payment of 5.0 million euros ($6.1 million), development milestones and royalties. Full financial terms were not disclosed.

Upon approval, Santhera will supply drug product to Takeda for Europe but plans to market Idebenone (SNT-MC17) in the USA on its own. According to the firms, the agent is about to enter a Phase III clinical study in Europe and a separate Phase III trial in the USA shortly after.