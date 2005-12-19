Santhera begins Ph III trial of FRDA drug SNT-MC17

Switzerland-based Santhera Pharmaceuticals, a specialist developer of drugs for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, says it has started a European Phase III clinical study of its lead product, SNT-MC17 (idebenone), in the treatment of the neurodegenerative condition Fredreich's Ataxia.

The trial, which was designed following discussions with the European Medicines Agency, is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled assessment of the compound's safety and efficacy. The program will be carried out in Germany, the UK and the Netherlands at 10 study centers and will enroll around 200 patients. In addition to the European trial, the firm has an on-going collaboration with the US National Institute of Health, and plans to initiate a Phase III assessment in the USA in 2006.

Earlier in 2005, Santhera concluded a development and marketing agreement with Japan's Takeda Pharmaceuticals for the drug. Under the terms of that deal, Takeda will support the compound's clinical development and, on approval, will be responsible for marketing the product in all European Union countries and Switzerland. Santhera retains all rights to the medication outside the EU and says that it plans to market the product in the USA under its own name.