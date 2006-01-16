Santherha completes MBO of Graffinity

Santhera Pharmaceuticals AG, a Swiss-based specialty pharmaceutical firm with a focus on neuromuscular diseases, has completed a management buyout of its Graffinity technology business unit which was part of its German subsidiary. As of January 1, Graffinity will operate as an independent company which offers drug discovery services and collaborations based on its proprietary small-molecule fragment-based screening technology - RAISE (Rapid Affinity Instructed Structural Evolution). The sell-off comes as Santhera increasingly directs its efforts towards advancing its clinical and preclinical pipeline, said chief executive Klaus Schollmeier.

As part of the agreement, Santhera will retain access to Graffinity's technology to broaden and develop its pre-clinical pipeline. Santhera also retains a profit interest in the new business whereby it will receive certain revenues from Graffinity. No further financial terms of the deal were disclosed.

Graffinity will be led by Kristina Schmidt who, most recently, held the position of general manager and executive board member of Santhera's German subsidiary. Dr Schmidt co-invented the RAISE technology and co-founded the original Graffinity Pharmaceuticals AG in 1997 which merged with MyoContract of Liestal, Switzerland in 2004 to form Santhera.