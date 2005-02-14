Sanwa licenses BT16 from Quark Biotech

Japan-headquartered Sanwa Kagaku Kenkyusho have agreed to license BT16, a treatment for dyslipidemia currently at Phase II, from private US drug firm Quark Biotech.

The license provides Sanwa with exclusive development, manufacturing and marketing rights for the compound in Japan and in other Asian countries. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanwa will receive an upfront fee, sales royalties and additional fees once certain developmental milestones are reached.