Sarissa in TS inhibitor deal

Sarissa, a biotechnology spin-off from the University of Western Ontario, Canada, has licensed an anticancer antisense drug from Isis Pharmaceuticals, a US drug discovery and development company focused on RNA targets. The drug is a thymidylate synthase inhibitor, a target that protects cells from the effects of chemotherapy. Sarissa says it hopes to complete a series of experiments in preparation for an Investigational New Drug submission to the US Food and Drug Administration. Under the terms of the agreement, Sarissa will pay Isis an upfront fee of $1.0 million paid with a debt instrument converting it into Sarissa stocks once the company has secured venture capital financing, in exchange for an exclusive worldwide license for the drug from Isis.
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