Savient and Teva launch TEV-TROPIN for pediatric growth hormone deficiency

US firm Savient Pharmaceuticals and Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have announced the US launch of TEV-TROPIN (somatropin [rDNA origin] for injection), a treatment for children with short stature due to growth hormone deficiency. This product was clinically tested and Food and Drug Administration-approved for GHD, and is manufactured by Savient using recombinant DNA technology.

Teva has begun offering TEV-TROPIN to pediatric endocrinologists through its fully-owned GATE Pharmaceuticals sales force. To maximize value to physicians and patients and to support optimal outcomes, Teva is providing a comprehensive patient-support program known as Growth Solutions, including a patient enrollment program and call center located within Teva Neuroscience.