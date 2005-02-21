Savient and Teva launch TEV-TROPIN for pediatric growth hormone deficiency

US firm Savient Pharmaceuticals and Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries have announced the US launch of TEV-TROPIN (somatropin [rDNA origin] for injection), a treatment for children with short stature due to growth hormone deficiency. This product was clinically tested and Food and Drug Administration-approved for GHD, and is manufactured by Savient using recombinant DNA technology.
Teva has begun offering TEV-TROPIN to pediatric endocrinologists through its fully-owned GATE Pharmaceuticals sales force. To maximize value to physicians and patients and to support optimal outcomes, Teva is providing a comprehensive patient-support program known as Growth Solutions, including a patient enrollment program and call center located within Teva Neuroscience.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze