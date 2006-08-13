Savient completes $176 million sale of UK-based Rosement Pharmaceuticals

The USA's Savient Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, as part of a $176.0 million management buy-out funded by Close Brothers Private Equity.

Rosemont is the leading UK developer, manufacturer and marketer of oral liquid medicines, a growth area of the pharmaceutical market due to the increasing number of old people who find it difficult to swallow tablets, it says.

Proceeds to fund common stock buy back