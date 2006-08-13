Savient completes $176 million sale of UK-based Rosement Pharmaceuticals

The USA's Savient Pharmaceuticals has completed the sale of its wholly-owned UK subsidiary, Rosemont Pharmaceuticals, as part of a $176.0 million management buy-out funded by Close Brothers Private Equity.
Rosemont is the leading UK developer, manufacturer and marketer of oral liquid medicines, a growth area of the pharmaceutical market due to the increasing number of old people who find it difficult to swallow tablets, it says.
Proceeds to fund common stock buy back
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze