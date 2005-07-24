Savient completes business sale to Ferring

Savient Pharmaceuticals, an emerging US specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs in niche and broader markets, says it has closed the sale of its global biologics manufacturing business to subsidiaries of Ferring Holding SA of Switzerland for $80.0 million (Marketletter July 4).
Savient will receive this amount in three installments: $55.0 million at closing, $15.0 million at the first anniversary of completion and $10.0 million at the second. The US firm estimates the net proceeds from this transaction over the next two years to be approximately $70.0 million after transaction-related expenses, taxes and the extinguishment of bank debt.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze