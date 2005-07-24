Savient completes business sale to Ferring

Savient Pharmaceuticals, an emerging US specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs in niche and broader markets, says it has closed the sale of its global biologics manufacturing business to subsidiaries of Ferring Holding SA of Switzerland for $80.0 million (Marketletter July 4).

Savient will receive this amount in three installments: $55.0 million at closing, $15.0 million at the first anniversary of completion and $10.0 million at the second. The US firm estimates the net proceeds from this transaction over the next two years to be approximately $70.0 million after transaction-related expenses, taxes and the extinguishment of bank debt.