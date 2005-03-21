Savient halts Ph II for pain drug prosaptide

Savient Pharmaceuticals has announced the early termination of a dose-ranging, Phase II clinical safety and efficacy trial of its analgesic prosaptide in HIV/AIDS patients with peripheral neuropathic pain. This follows a recommendation of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board which concluded that, on the basis of an interim analysis, if the trial were to continue to its planned end there would be little chance of attaining statistical significance at the analgesic efficacy endpoint, Savient said.
Zeb Horowitz, the firm's chief medical officer, commented: "this interim analysis...allows us to conclude the trial early and look ahead to the next critical decisions. We now need some time to understand the basis for this outcome and to determine the next potential steps. There is also much we still do not know about the potential for Prosaptide in the treatment of peripheral neuropathy as this study was not designed for that purpose."
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