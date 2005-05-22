Savient's Puricase looking good in gout

Top-line results from a Phase II clinical trial of Savient Pharmaceuticals' Puricase (a polyethylene glycol conjugate of recombinant porcine uricase) in patients with symptomatic gout were positive, the company has stated. The compound has an orphan designation in the USA.
Savient's chief medical officer, Zeb Horowitz, said that "the efficacy of Puricase in reducing uric acid is in line with our expectations. Interestingly, anecdotal reports by study patients of clinical outcomes such as eradication of gout tophi, improvements in joint functioning and general improvements in the sense of well-being were unexpected and remarkable. These potentially important and novel benefits of Puricase treatment will be studied formally in Phase III."
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