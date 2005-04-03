Savient to sell production to Ferring

USA-based Savient Pharmaceuticals has agreed the sale of its global manufacturing business for $80.0 million in cash to Ferring B. and Ferring International Centre SA, subsidiaries of Ferring Holding SA, a privately-owned specialty biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The money will be received in three instalments: $55.0 million at closing, followed by sums of $15.0 million and $10.0 million on the first- and second-year anniversaries of completion, respectively. The transaction has been approved by the directors of both companies but is conditional on government and regulatory clearance.