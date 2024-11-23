SAWAI LICENSES HELSINN ANTIBIOTIC

Sawai Pharmaceutical of Japan has licensed the antibacterial brodimoprim from Swiss drugs firm Helsinn SA. The drug was originally developed by Hoffmann-La Roche, but Helsinn acquired rights to brodimoprim in 1989 because of a duplication in Roche's product pipeline. The drug was first launched in Italy, and Sawai plans to begin clinical trials in Japan within a year, according to Pharma Japan. Brodimoprim is also at the application stage in several other countries in Europe and South America.