SB AND CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY R&D LINK-UP

SmithKline Beecham has completed the second phase of its L3.3 million ($4.9 million), five-year research collaboration with the department of medicine at the University of Cambridge clinical school, marked by the opening of newly-refurbished laboratories at the Addenbrooke's Hospital site. The link-up is looking at, amongst other things, an enzyme involved in bone resorption which may be of importance in osteoporosis, the role of serotonin receptors in heart function, the pathogenesis of viral infections and the underlying pathology of multiple sclerosis.
