SB And J&J-Merck OTC Ads Slammed By US Court

30 October 1995

Makers of the newer H2 antagonist products in over-the-counter heartburn wars in the USA claimed victory, after a federal court in Manhattan, New York, this month ruled that Johnson & Johnson-Merck and SmithKline Beecham must to modify their advertisements. The press release for each displayed the same fierceness as the ads with which the ruling dealt.

In the court ruling, J&J-Merck was told it could not say Pepcid AC (famotidine) works "all day" or "controls stomach acid for nine hours," while SB was ordered to stop using ads that said prescription-strength Tagamet (cimetidine) has been prescribed more than Pepcid unless the ads also consider how long the two products have been on the market. Prescription Tagamet was introduced in 1977 while Pepcid was only launched in 1986. SB contends that it can now "only claim that doctors have prescribed Tagamet 76 million times more than Pepcid" and that doctors have chosen Tagamet over Pepcid at a ratio of three to one.

J&J-Merck also issued a statement that claims the court order "affirms the superiority of Pepcid AC over Tagamet HB" and, as a consequence, can say the following: Pepcid AC has a longer duration of acid control than Tagamet HB; Pepcid AC controls acid for up to nine hours; Pepcid AC starts to relieve heartburn within 15-30 minutes (Tagamet cannot claim it is faster to control acid); and Pepcid AC carries no drug interaction warning on its label (Tagamet HB does).

