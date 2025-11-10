SB And Symphar Form Lp(a) Collaboration

SmithKline Beecham and Symphar, a privately-owned Swiss pharmaceutical research laboratory, have entered into a research collaboration to discover and develop compounds which lower the plasma concentrations of lipoprotein(a), a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases.

Lp(a) lowerers may be of use in the treatment of coronary artery disease, stroke, restenosis, hyperlipidemia and myocardial infarction, according to SB. Under the terms of the agreement, SB gains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to any products deriving from the collaboration and will fund completely their development. The deal could be worth in excess of $30 million to Symphar. Epidemiological studies have shown that lp(a) constitutes an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease, possibly acting via atherogenic and also thrombogenic pathological mechanisms.