SB Chief Argues Patents Are Vital To New Cures

Attacks on the patenting of human genes will hinder efforts to apply DNA research to the creation of pioneering health care products, warned Jan Leschly, chief executive of SmithKline Beecham, speaking at a Danish Ministry of Business and Industry Conference this month.
Mr Leschly said erosion of traditional patent protection would jeopardize the huge investment required to create health care products - an estimated $350 million in the case of a new drug - and cautioned against confusing the patents issue with the need for wide public debate about the ethical and legal implications of using genetic information.
Without patents, he explained, the resulting decline in investment would put at risk the potential benefits of DNA research at the very time it should be taking a vital role in health care companies' most innovative product development efforts.
